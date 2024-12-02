Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SD Hosts Press Engagement at Yokota Air Base [Image 16 of 17]

    SD Hosts Press Engagement at Yokota Air Base

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    12.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts a press engagement at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8795311
    VIRIN: 241211-D-PM193-1641
    Resolution: 8056x5371
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
    This work, SD Hosts Press Engagement at Yokota Air Base [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    SECDEF
    Camp Asaka
    SECDEF Austin
    YS-87

