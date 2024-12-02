Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Chief of Staff of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yasunori Morishita and other service members from Japan, Australia, and the U.S. during a visit to the Ground Component Command headquarters for Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8795297
|VIRIN:
|241211-D-PM193-1049
|Resolution:
|7661x5107
|Size:
|4.34 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ASAKA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SD Visits Service Members from U.S., Japan, and Australia at Camp Asaka [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.