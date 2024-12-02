SD Visits Service Members from U.S., Japan, and Australia at Camp Asaka

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with Chief of Staff of the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Gen. Yasunori Morishita and other service members from Japan, Australia, and the U.S. during a visit to the Ground Component Command headquarters for Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)