SD Visits Service Members from U.S., Japan, and Australia at Camp Asaka

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with service members from Japan, Australia, and the U.S. who are taking part in the trilateral Yama Sakura 87 during a visit to the Ground Component Command headquarters at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Alexander Kubitza)
|12.11.2024
|12.11.2024 19:01
|8795302
|241211-D-PM193-1154
|8005x5337
|4.4 MB
|CAMP ASAKA, JP
|2
|0
