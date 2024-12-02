Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Commander of U.S. Army's I Corps Lt. Gen Matthew McFarlane while visiting the Ground Component Command headquarters at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024.
|12.11.2024
|12.11.2024 19:01
|8795303
|241211-D-PM193-1208
|8136x5424
|3.84 MB
|CAMP ASAKA, JP
|2
|0
This work, SD Visits Service Members from U.S., Japan, and Australia at Camp Asaka [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Alexander Kubitza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.