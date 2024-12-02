John Kosa, civil manager with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, reviews room corrections with a Marine during Operation Clean Sweep at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California Nov. 25, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is a joint initiative within the U.S. Marine Corps installations to improve the living conditions of Marines. (Marines Corps photo by Pfc. Dominic Spence)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 13:19
|Photo ID:
|8794429
|VIRIN:
|241125-M-DS205-1100
|Resolution:
|5744x3829
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|WINOOSKI, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines conduct Operation Clean Sweep at The Combat Center [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Dominic Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.