Marines conduct Operation Clean Sweep at The Combat Center

John Kosa, civil manager with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, reviews an inspection sheet while going through a Marine’s room during Operation Clean Sweep at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 25, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is a joint initiative within the U.S. Marine Corps installations to improve the living conditions of Marines. (Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Dominic Spence)