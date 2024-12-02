Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines conduct Operation Clean Sweep at The Combat Center [Image 2 of 3]

    Marines conduct Operation Clean Sweep at The Combat Center

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Dominic Spence 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, and John Kosa, civil manager with Headquarters Battalion, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, perform Operation Clean Sweep at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 25, 2024. Operation Clean Sweep is a joint initiative within the U.S. Marine Corps installations to improve the living conditions of Marines. (Marines Corps photo by Pfc. Dominic Spence)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 13:19
    Photo ID: 8794428
    VIRIN: 241125-M-DS205-1029
    Resolution: 5208x3472
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: WINOOSKI, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    Inspection
    Improvement
    Standard
    Cleanliness
    Readiness

