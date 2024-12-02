Aviano USO hosts variety show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests hosted by the Aviano USO pose for a group photo with Aviano Airmen after a variety show at the La Bella Vista club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 9, 2024. The variety show was sponsored by USO and consisted of music and comedy performances. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)