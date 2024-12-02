Aviano USO hosts variety show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Tad Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander, center, laughs during a USO variety show at the La Bella Vista club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 9, 2024. The variety show was sponsored by USO and available for free to all Aviano Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)