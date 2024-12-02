Aviano USO hosts variety show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guests hosted by the Aviano USO pose for a group photo at the La Bella Vista club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 9, 2024. The visit was sponsored by the Aviano USO and consisted of a tour of the base, a meet and greet and variety show for Aviano Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)