Aviano USO hosts variety show

Guests hosted by the Aviano USO pose for a group photo at the La Bella Vista club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec. 9, 2024. The visit was sponsored by the Aviano USO and consisted of a tour of the base, a meet and greet and variety show for Aviano Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 03:33
|Photo ID:
|8793517
|VIRIN:
|241209-F-QC626-1458
|Resolution:
|4629x3081
|Size:
|10.01 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
