Aviano USO hosts variety show

Singer-songwriter Charles Esten, right, tosses shirts to the crowd with the rest of the guests hosted by the Aviano USO at the La Bella Vista club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec.9, 2024. The variety show was sponsored by USO and available for free to all Aviano Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)