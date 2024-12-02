Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano USO hosts variety show [Image 7 of 10]

    Aviano USO hosts variety show

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Singer-songwriter Charles Esten, right, tosses shirts to the crowd with the rest of the guests hosted by the Aviano USO at the La Bella Vista club at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Dec.9, 2024. The variety show was sponsored by USO and available for free to all Aviano Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 03:33
    Photo ID: 8793514
    VIRIN: 241209-F-QC626-1437
    Resolution: 3838x2554
    Size: 8.6 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviano USO hosts variety show [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

