TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

Aircraft taxi in formation during TUWAIQ-4, a host nation-led multilateral exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
12.07.2024
12.11.2024
|8793432
|241206-F-DG904-1020
|3636x2727
|5.21 MB
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|11
|1
