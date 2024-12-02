Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Aircraft taxi in formation during TUWAIQ-4, a host nation-led multilateral exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:27
    Photo ID: 8793432
    VIRIN: 241206-F-DG904-1020
    Resolution: 3636x2727
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk
    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk
    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk
    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk
    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    elephant walk exercise training C-130J Super Hercules

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download