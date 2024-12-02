TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircraft taxi in formation during TUWAIQ-4, a host nation-led multilateral exercise within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)