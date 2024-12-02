Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron participates in an elephant walk during TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deployed a C-130J to support the Royal Saudi Air Force-led TUWAIQ-4 multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:30
    Photo ID: 8793429
    VIRIN: 241206-F-DG904-1030
    Resolution: 8448x6336
    Size: 32.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    elephant walk exercise training C-130J Super Hercules

