TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron participates in an elephant walk during TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing deployed a C-130J to support the Royal Saudi Air Force-led TUWAIQ-4 multilateral exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo)
