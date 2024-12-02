TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

Aircraft from 10 regional partners and Coalition allies taxi in formation during TUWAIQ-4 within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. Exercises like TUWAIQ-4 provide the necessary touchpoints between nations to enhance air power and promote interoperability between global partners capable of operating as a cohesive fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 01:26
|Photo ID:
|8793433
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-DG904-1004
|Resolution:
|7455x5591
|Size:
|23.48 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
