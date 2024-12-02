TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aircraft participating in TUWAIQ-4, a host nation-led multilateral exercise taxi in formation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. When allies and partners operate the same platforms using the same systems, they speak the same language. This translates directly to the effectiveness of the coalition in their ability to fight together with similar tactical and operational tactics and common understanding of the strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)