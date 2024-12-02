Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk [Image 3 of 5]

    TUWAIQ-4 Elephant Walk

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Aircraft participating in TUWAIQ-4, a host nation-led multilateral exercise taxi in formation within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 7, 2024. When allies and partners operate the same platforms using the same systems, they speak the same language. This translates directly to the effectiveness of the coalition in their ability to fight together with similar tactical and operational tactics and common understanding of the strategic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo)

