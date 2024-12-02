SRF-JRMC Delivers the Holiday Spirit to Miura Shiratori-en

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CDR Timothy Emge, Executive Officer for U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC), cuts a cake with a resident of Miura Shiratori-en during the Christmas party, Dec. 5, 2024. Since 1963, SRF-JRMC and Miura Shiratori-en, an institution for the mentally and physically challenged, have shared a community friendship, through landscape beautifications, celebratory events and donations to improve the residents’ and patients’ quality of life at the facility.