SRF-JRMC Delivers the Holiday Spirit to Miura Shiratori-en

Photo By Aya Stewart | Volunteers from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center...... read more read more Photo By Aya Stewart | Volunteers from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) deliver the holiday spirit during the annual Christmas party at Miura Shiratori-en, Dec. 5, 2024. Since 1963, SRF-JRMC and Miura Shiratori-en, an institution for the mentally and physically challenged, have shared a community friendship, through landscape beautifications, celebratory events and donations to improve the residents’ and patients’ quality of life at the facility. see less | View Image Page

MUIRA, Japan – U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) delivered the spirit of the holidays to Miura Shiratori-en, a local institution for the mentally and physically challenged, Dec. 5, 2024, with a Christmas themed-party complete with Christmas music, presents, cake, ice cream, and a visit from Santa Claus.



“This is the 59th year we have celebrated the holidays with our friends at Miura Shiratori-en; thank you very much for having us here today. We merrily share the Christmas spirit with you, celebrating the friendship between our two countries,” said SRF-JRMC Executive Officer Cmdr. Tim Emge said in his opening remarks. “We hope the holiday music, gifts, and refreshments will bring joy to each of you on this special day. On behalf of the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center, we wish you great health, happiness, and peace now and in the coming year. From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas, and Yoi otoshi wo omukae Kudasai.”



The Christmas party and its support of Miura Shiratori-en is a tradition the command has maintained for over 60-years.



“This year marks the 61st anniversary since the establishment of Miura Shiratori-en. There are no other people than the members of the U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center who have supported Shiratori-en for such a long time,” said Shiratori-en director Kazushi Asai. “Not only the residents and children who stay at this institution but also their families and our staff are sincerely grateful to you. I hope that we will be able to spend more wonderful time together in the future.”



The party is a joint effort of the SRF-JRMC Friendly Society of Japanese Master Labor Contract (MLC) employees and volunteers from the U.S. military and civilian personnel at SRF-JRMC.



“The day of this year’s SRF Christmas party, which we all have been looking forward to, has come,” said the Treasurer of the Shiratori-en Family Association, Mr. Saito. “Thank you to everyone who has took care of us so kindly. The residents love the delicious cake and refreshments and what makes us most happy are the gifts given to each dormitory. We are always impressed by the gifts which are tailored to the desires of each resident. We can feel and sense your heartfulness. I am truly grateful.”



Shiratori-en was established in 1963 as Nagasawa Gakuen, a public institution for the mentally and physically challenged. Throughout its history, different public and private organizations have been responsible for its operation. True to its tradition, however, SRF-JRMC has unwaveringly continued its support of the facility, residents, outpatients, their families, staff members, and the community.



For over 75-years, U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region by providing intermediate-level and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Seventh Fleet.