    SRF-JRMC Delivers the Holiday Spirit to Miura Shiratori-en [Image 7 of 11]

    SRF-JRMC Delivers the Holiday Spirit to Miura Shiratori-en

    MIURA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Aya Stewart 

    U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility Japan RMC (SRF-JRMC)

    Volunteers from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) sing Christmas carols with their friends during the annual Christmas party at Miura Shiratori-en, Dec. 5, 2024. Since 1963, SRF-JRMC and Miura Shiratori-en, an institution for the mentally and physically challenged, have shared a community friendship, through landscape beautifications, celebratory events and donations to improve the residents’ and patients’ quality of life at the facility.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 01:06
    Photo ID: 8793380
    VIRIN: 241205-N-FI991-1023
    Resolution: 6048x3400
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: MIURA, KANAGAWA, JP
