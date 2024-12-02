SRF-JRMC Delivers the Holiday Spirit to Miura Shiratori-en

Volunteers from U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) sing Christmas carols with their friends during the annual Christmas party at Miura Shiratori-en, Dec. 5, 2024. Since 1963, SRF-JRMC and Miura Shiratori-en, an institution for the mentally and physically challenged, have shared a community friendship, through landscape beautifications, celebratory events and donations to improve the residents’ and patients’ quality of life at the facility.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 01:05
|Photo ID:
|8793393
|VIRIN:
|241205-N-FI991-1026
|Resolution:
|6048x3400
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|MIURA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
