U.S. Army Band peforms annual American Holiday Festival to sold out audience

Leader and Commander of The U.S. Army Band, Col. Bruce R. Pulver, mediates a friendly competition between Santa Claus (Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez) and Olaf (Staff Sgt. Adam Strube) in a performance at The American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 8, 2024.
