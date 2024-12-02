Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Band peforms annual American Holiday Festival to sold out audience [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Army Band peforms annual American Holiday Festival to sold out audience

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Santa Claus (Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez) makes an entrance at the American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.

    U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 8, 2024.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 21:35
    Photo ID: 8793235
    VIRIN: 241208-A-BN614-2337
    Resolution: 4760x3173
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Band peforms annual American Holiday Festival to sold out audience [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Santa Claus
    Frozen
    American Holiday Festival
    U.S. Army Band
    Olaf

