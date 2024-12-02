Master Sgt. Matthew Heil, tenor vocalist, performs "In Summer" from the movie Frozen during the American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 8, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8793234
|VIRIN:
|241208-A-BN614-3360
|Resolution:
|5521x3681
|Size:
|8.35 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Band peforms annual American Holiday Festival to sold out audience [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.