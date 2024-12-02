Santa Claus (Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez) makes an entrance at the American Holiday Festival in DAR Constitution Hall, Washington DC.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, December 8, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 21:35
|Photo ID:
|8793232
|VIRIN:
|241208-A-BN614-4020
|Resolution:
|4104x2736
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Band peforms annual American Holiday Festival to sold out audience [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.