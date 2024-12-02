Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C&T director introduces new coin at first town hall [Image 3 of 3]

    C&amp;T director introduces new coin at first town hall

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Mikia Muhammad 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director Army Col. Bernard K. Monroe, left, speaks to C&T team members during a town hall event Nov. 6, 2024. It was the first town hall Monroe hosted since becoming the supply chain’s director in summer 2024.

    town hall
    C&T
    DLA
    DLA Troop Support
    clothing and textiles
    employee recognition

