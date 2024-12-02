Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director Army Col. Bernard K. Monroe, far right, stands with C&T coin recipients and C&T Deputy Director Steven Merch, far left, during a town hall event Nov. 6, 2024. Monroe introduced the coin for the first time during the event to distinguish the supply chain as unique.