    C&amp;T director introduces new coin at first town hall

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Photo by Mikia Muhammad 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director Army Col. Bernard K. Monroe, far right, stands with C&T coin recipients and C&T Deputy Director Steven Merch, far left, during a town hall event Nov. 6, 2024. Monroe introduced the coin for the first time during the event to distinguish the supply chain as unique.

