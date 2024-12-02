DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director Army Col. Bernard K. Monroe, far right, stands with C&T coin recipients and C&T Deputy Director Steven Merch, far left, during a town hall event Nov. 6, 2024. Monroe introduced the coin for the first time during the event to distinguish the supply chain as unique.
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 15:55
|Photo ID:
|8792634
|VIRIN:
|241106-D-SJ123-1001
|Resolution:
|1025x769
|Size:
|845.65 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C&T director introduces new coin at first town hall [Image 3 of 3], by Mikia Muhammad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.