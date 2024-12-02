Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DLA Troop Support Army Recruit Training Center Team Supervisor Timothy Schmidt, right, presents Jose Moraga, customer account specialist, with a C&T coin during a town hall event Nov. 6, 2024. Moraga was one of eight C&T team members to receive the coin for the first time for his efforts ensuring Army recruits at Fort Jackson received dress ties in time for an impending basic training graduation ceremony.