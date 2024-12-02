Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit [Image 8 of 8]

    Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Ashley San Miguel 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex (right), and, Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (left) tours the OC-ALC Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab, Nov. 14, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The REACT lab, provides for cutting-edge innovation that reduces cost and provides rapid solutions, uses additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, to minimize depot maintenance costs, produce rapid prototyping and design iteration, as well as performing dimensional verification and low volume tooling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley San Miguel)

    This work, Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit [Image 8 of 8], by Ashley San Miguel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ogden Air Logistics Complex
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex
    Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex
    ALC Summit 2024

