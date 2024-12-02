Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, commander of the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (left), and Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (right) tours the OC-ALC Reverse Engineering and Critical Tooling lab, Nov. 14, 2024, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The REACT lab, provides for cutting-edge innovation that reduces cost and provides rapid solutions, uses additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, to minimize depot maintenance costs, produce rapid prototyping and design iteration, as well as performing dimensional verification and low volume tooling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ashley San Miguel)