Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex held a summit for senior leaders, Nov. 13-14, 2024, here to discuss updates and outlooks on various programs.
Held semi-annually, the senior leaders discussed issues of common concern, best practices, future improvements regarding depot maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, and solutions for educational partnerships.
“In this environment of Great Power Competition, it is more important than ever that we ensure the three Air Logistics Complexes are in lock step strategically and in alignment with our higher headquarters priorities. Our future warfighting capabilities rely on it,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, commander of the OC-ALC.
In addition to Moore, attendees included Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, and Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex. Senior leaders and supervisors from the three ALCs joined them to discuss critical issues and find solutions to the depots' challenges.
"In an age of ever-increasing digital communication, I think there’s something special about getting together in person, talking face to face, and building on our already robust relationships,” said Brent Burgess, director of staff of the OC-ALC.
The OC-ALC focused on, aircraft and missile supportability, 24 in 24 and maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The OO-ALC discussed GENUS initiatives, Industry 4.0—digitalizing depot operations, Impresa—bridge enabler, and the Pacific workload integration team. The WR-ALC addressed the requirements planning process, and the integration with the software directorate.
The summit yielded insightful solutions and a clear way forward. Issues requiring time to implement will be discussed at the next summit, tentatively scheduled for spring 2025.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 14:23
|Story ID:
|487098
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit, by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall and Ashley San Miguel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.