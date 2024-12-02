Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit

    Air Logistics Complex commanders held 2024 summit

    Photo By Ashley San Miguel | Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex (right), and,...

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Story by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall and Ashley San Miguel

    72nd Air Base Wing

    The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex held a summit for senior leaders, Nov. 13-14, 2024, here to discuss updates and outlooks on various programs.

    Held semi-annually, the senior leaders discussed issues of common concern, best practices, future improvements regarding depot maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, and solutions for educational partnerships.

    “In this environment of Great Power Competition, it is more important than ever that we ensure the three Air Logistics Complexes are in lock step strategically and in alignment with our higher headquarters priorities. Our future warfighting capabilities rely on it,” said Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, commander of the OC-ALC.

    In addition to Moore, attendees included Maj. Gen. Kenyon Bell, commander of the Ogden Air Logistics Complex, and Brig. Gen. Jon Eberlan, commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex. Senior leaders and supervisors from the three ALCs joined them to discuss critical issues and find solutions to the depots' challenges.

    "In an age of ever-increasing digital communication, I think there’s something special about getting together in person, talking face to face, and building on our already robust relationships,” said Brent Burgess, director of staff of the OC-ALC.

    The OC-ALC focused on, aircraft and missile supportability, 24 in 24 and maintenance, repair, and overhaul. The OO-ALC discussed GENUS initiatives, Industry 4.0—digitalizing depot operations, Impresa—bridge enabler, and the Pacific workload integration team. The WR-ALC addressed the requirements planning process, and the integration with the software directorate.

    The summit yielded insightful solutions and a clear way forward. Issues requiring time to implement will be discussed at the next summit, tentatively scheduled for spring 2025.

