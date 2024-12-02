Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard supports KDVA wreath laying ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, adjutant general of Kentucky, salutes the wreath he hung in honor of prisoners-of war and missing-in-action at the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs wreath laying ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on Dec. 9, 2024. The Kentucky National Guard supported the ceremony by providing music from the 202nd Band and a color guard from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)

