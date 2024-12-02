Soldiers from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade provide color guard support at the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs wreath laying ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on Dec. 9, 2024. The Kentucky National Guard supported the ceremony by providing music from the 202nd Band and a color guard from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 12:21
|Photo ID:
|8791974
|VIRIN:
|241209-Z-QL321-1002
|Resolution:
|6557x4371
|Size:
|33.1 MB
|Location:
|FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard supports KDVA wreath laying ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Guard supports Kentucky wreath laying ceremony
No keywords found.