National Guard supports KDVA wreath laying ceremony

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, adjutant general of Kentucky, shakes hands with Mr. Juan Renaud, the deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA), at the KDVA wreath laying ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky on Dec. 9, 2024. The Kentucky National Guard supported the ceremony by providing music from the 202nd Band and a color guard from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson)