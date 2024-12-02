Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard supports Kentucky wreath laying ceremony

    National Guard supports KDVA wreath laying ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, adjutant general of Kentucky, salutes the...... read more read more

    FRANKFORT, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2024

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    FRANKFORT, Ky. -- Service members of the Kentucky Army National Guard supported a wreath laying ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda Dec. 9, 2024.

    Members of the 202nd Army Band and Headquarters and Headquarters Company, both from the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade, provided music and a color guard for the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs (KDVA) ceremony.

    During the ceremony, eight wreaths were hung; the first for all of Kentucky’s service men and women currently serving.

    Six more were hung in honor of each of the branches of the military. Each of those wreaths were hung by veterans of those branches.

    Ms. Jessica Habermehl, a navy veteran who served from 2003 through 2005, had volunteered to hang the wreath in honor of the U.S. Navy.

    “When they reached out for volunteers and found out they were doing this on my birthday,” said Habermehl. “So, I thought it would be special to do this on my birthday, for the Navy, and for Wreaths Across America.”

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, the adjutant general of Kentucky, hung the final wreath in honor of the nation’s prisoners-of-war and missing-in-action.

    Mr. Juan Renaud, the deputy commissioner of KDVA, talked about the other holiday remembrance ceremonies the KDVA will be doing at the other state veteran’s cemeteries.

    “There will be separate and more local events at each of the state veteran’s cemeteries,” said Renaud. “If you can, I encourage you to attend the wreath laying ceremonies across the state.”

    Among the color guard in attendance, was 1st Lt. George Nelson, Staff Sgt. Samuel Aponte, Spc. Colin Daniel, and Spc. Christian Hall. With the band was Chief Warrant Officer Two Catherine Strobel, Sgt. Cody Williams, Sgt. Grant Browder, and Sgt. Spencer Cains.

