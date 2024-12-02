BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Austin Cook, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Mayport, speaks with U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Darin K. Via about the command’s Burial at Sea program, Dec. 5, 2024. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)