BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) Lt. Julia Roth, assigned to of the assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Mayport, speaks to U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, right, in the physical therapy department at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport, Dec. 5. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)