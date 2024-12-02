Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Admiral Darin K. Via, right, visits with Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Mayport while touring Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport, Dec. 5, 2024. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:04
    Photo ID: 8791793
    VIRIN: 241205-N-JQ001-1470
    Resolution: 5661x3774
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport
    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport
    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport
    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport
    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport
    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mayport
    BUMED
    NMRTU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download