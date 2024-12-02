BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Admiral Darin K. Via, right, visits with Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Mayport while touring Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport, Dec. 5, 2024. The visit was an opportunity for BUMED leadership to meet personnel, discuss challenges and to recognize top performers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)