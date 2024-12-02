BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ethian Luciaonramos, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Mayport poses with U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, right, , and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran during a coin presentation at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport, Dec. 5, 2024. Lucianonramos received Via’s coin for his excellent work in the dental clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)