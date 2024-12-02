Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport [Image 3 of 6]

    BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport

    MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexa Trafton 

    Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Dec. 5, 2024) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ethian Luciaonramos, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Mayport poses with U.S. Navy Surgeon General and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Darin K. Via, right, , and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran during a coin presentation at Naval Branch Health Clinic (NBHC) Mayport, Dec. 5, 2024. Lucianonramos received Via’s coin for his excellent work in the dental clinic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexa H. Trafton)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 11:04
    VIRIN: 241205-N-JQ001-1455
    Location: MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
    This work, BUMED leadership visits NMRTU Mayport [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Alexa Trafton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

