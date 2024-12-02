Capt. Nathaniel Milch, a member of the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, speaks with his grandmother, Lois Christ, after being promoted on Nov. 27 inside the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum at Forbes Library in Northampton, Massachusetts.
|NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
Brothers in service: JMC's Milch leads sibling's hometown promotion ceremony
