Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch (left), the occupational and environmental physician for the Joint Munitions Command, administers the oath of commissioned officers to his brother, Nathaniel Milch, who is a member of the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, and now a captain, on Nov. 27 inside the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum at Forbes Library in Northampton, Massachusetts.
|11.27.2024
|12.10.2024 08:11
|8791362
|241127-A-A0796-2001
|2268x3324
|7.01 MB
|NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|3
|0
