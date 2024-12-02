Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch (left), the occupational and environmental physician for the Joint Munitions Command, administers the oath of commissioned officers to his brother, Nathaniel Milch, who is a member of the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, and now a captain, on Nov. 27 inside the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum at Forbes Library in Northampton, Massachusetts.