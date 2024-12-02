Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch (left), the occupational and environmental physician for the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch (left), the occupational and environmental physician for the Joint Munitions Command, poses for a photo with his brother, Capt. Nathaniel Milch, a member of the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, on Nov. 27 inside the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum at Forbes Library in Northampton, Massachusetts. Moments before, Jeffrey administered the oath of commissioned officers to Nathaniel, who was promoted to captain. see less | View Image Page

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch, the occupational and environmental physician for the Joint Munitions Command, recently served a distinguished role in support of his younger brother.



On Nov. 27, Nathaniel Milch was promoted to Captain, and Lt. Col. Milch had the honor of administering the Oath of Commissioned Officers, as well as leading the promotion ceremony, which took place inside the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum at Forbes Library in Northampton, Massachusetts, near where the brothers grew up.



“I couldn’t be prouder of this well-deserved promotion,” Lt. Col. Milch said. “Nathaniel is an incredible person, a diligent and hardworking Soldier, and I believe that the Army is fortunate to have service members like him. I look forward to seeing how he grows as a leader and where this adventure takes him and his family.



“Nathaniel’s dedication to excellence and unwavering commitment to his fellow Soldiers sets an exemplary standard for others to follow,” Lt. Col. Milch added. “He has consistently demonstrated the core values that make our military strong, and this promotion is a testament to his outstanding character and capabilities."



Nathaniel Milch was sworn into the Army Reserve on July 9, 2019, and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant on March 6, 2020. Capt. Milch, an operations and executive officer, is a member of the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, based in Hammond, Wisconsin.



Capt. Milch graduated from the University of Western New England, located in Springfield, Massachusetts, with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2011. Soon after, he began a career with Amtrak, initially as a conductor in Boston. By 2019, he had advanced to the position of locomotive engineer, a role that many see as a lifelong career. Despite the security and prestige of the job, Milch found himself yearning for something more, and he recalled wisdom his brother gave him.



“There’s nothing else in the world that compares to the experience of service,” Jeffrey Milch had said, which is a statement and sentiment he expresses to this day.



“In search of fulfillment, I began exploring side jobs alongside my full-time role, including working as a deckhand for Boston Harbor Cruises,” Capt. Milch said. “Jeff’s words stuck with me, and after careful thought, I decided to join the Army Reserve. Basic training and Officer Candidate School were transformative, confirming that I had made the right decision. After this life-changing experience, I decided to pursue a full-time military career, deploying in February 2022 and joining the Active Guard Reserve program while overseas.”



Capt. Milch’s deployment was spent at Camp Behring in Kuwait but included trips to Iraq, Syria and United Arab Emirates, as a part of a Forward Engineer Support Team under the 372nd EN BDE. He helped design engineer troop projects and conducted quality assurance/quality control projects throughout the U.S. Central Command.



The Active Guard Reserve program offers a unique opportunity to pursue military service as a career while maintaining the benefits and responsibilities of a Reserve Soldier. The program is designed to give Soldiers a seamless transition to full-time service, and offers stability, career advancement, and a chance to make a lasting impact while continuing to serve.



Capt. Milch truly understands the importance and significance of donning an Army uniform, and besides his brother, Lt. Col. Milch, he isn’t the only family member to serve our country.



Currently, the pair have several cousins in active service including Lt. Timothy Milch, who is a Navy pilot instructor, Army Spc. Colin Milch, who plays trumpet and is a member of the 1st Infantry Division Band, and Lt. Col. Matthew Forst, who currently serves as the Deputy Staff Judge Advocate for the U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command. Another cousin, Michael Milch, completed his service as a Marine Sergeant in 2018, and their uncle, Gerard Milch, served as a military police Sergeant in Korea during the mid-1970s.



Additionally, Jeffrey and Nathaniel's paternal grandfather, Ralph Milch, served as an Army private almost 100 years prior, while their maternal grandfather, Sgt. Edward Christ, was part of the Army's 10th Mountain Division during World War II. Christ was stationed in the Dolomite Alps, located in northeastern Italy, where his unit, along with others, launched a surprise attack against German forces in one of the war's final battles.



“His example of service inspired me, and I take immense pride in continuing this legacy, especially sharing it with my grandmother, Lois Christ, who supported him throughout his service,” Capt. Milch said.