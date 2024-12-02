Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch (left), the occupational and environmental physician for the Joint Munitions Command, poses for a photo with his brother, Capt. Nathaniel Milch, a member of the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, on Nov. 27 inside the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum at Forbes Library in Northampton, Massachusetts. Moments before, Jeffrey administered the oath of commissioned officers to Nathaniel, who was promoted to captain.