Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony

    NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Munitions Command

    Lt. Col. Jeffrey Milch (left), the occupational and environmental physician for the Joint Munitions Command, poses for a photo with his brother, Capt. Nathaniel Milch, a member of the 652nd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 367th Engineer Battalion, 372nd Engineer Brigade, on Nov. 27 inside the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Library and Museum at Forbes Library in Northampton, Massachusetts. Moments before, Jeffrey administered the oath of commissioned officers to Nathaniel, who was promoted to captain.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 08:11
    Photo ID: 8791361
    VIRIN: 241127-A-A0796-1001
    Resolution: 1511x1395
    Size: 622.45 KB
    Location: NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony
    Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony
    Brothers in service: JMC’s Milch leads sibling’s hometown promotion ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brothers in service: JMC&rsquo;s Milch leads sibling&rsquo;s hometown promotion ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download