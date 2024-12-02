Holiday Magic Shines at Spangdahlem AB Tree Lighting

A child throws a ping pong ball at a row of cups to win a prize during a Christmas tree lighting celebration at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2024. The event featured games, crafts and activities designed to bring families together and foster a strong sense of community across Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8790909
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-BK945-1039
|Resolution:
|7511x5007
|Size:
|2.13 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
