Holiday Magic Shines at Spangdahlem AB Tree Lighting

A child throws a ping pong ball at a row of cups to win a prize during a Christmas tree lighting celebration at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2024. The event featured games, crafts and activities designed to bring families together and foster a strong sense of community across Spangdahlem AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)