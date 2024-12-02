A Christmas Market vendor places ornaments on a tree during a Christmas tree lighting celebration at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2024. The Christmas market provided families the opportunity to experience German culture and purchase hand crafted goods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8790907
|VIRIN:
|241207-F-BK945-1029
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Holiday Magic Shines at Spangdahlem AB Tree Lighting [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.