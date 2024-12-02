Holiday Magic Shines at Spangdahlem AB Tree Lighting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two volunteers pose for a photo during a Christmas tree lighting celebration at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2024. Volunteers from across the base dedicated their time to creating a festive and memorable experience for families, fostering a sense of community and holiday spirit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)