    Holiday Magic Shines at Spangdahlem AB Tree Lighting [Image 1 of 4]

    Holiday Magic Shines at Spangdahlem AB Tree Lighting

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Two volunteers trade candy during a Christmas tree lighting celebration at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Dec. 7, 2024. The festive event featured a small Christmas market, a space for writing letters to Santa and the chance for families to snap photos with Santa himself.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8790905
    VIRIN: 241207-F-BK945-1015
    Resolution: 7888x5259
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Holiday Magic Shines at Spangdahlem AB Tree Lighting [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Sydney Franklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

