    Shogun Shield: rescue training in action [Image 5 of 5]

    Shogun Shield: rescue training in action

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.04.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group and the 33rd Rescue Squadron discuss treatment plans during an agile combat employment exercise, Shogun Shield, at Okuma Recreation Facility, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. Airmen conducted written, verbal and physical diagnostics on simulated patients to provide accurate and appropriate treatment in order to determine patients that needed further care and those that could be treated on-site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 12.10.2024 02:25
    Photo ID: 8790884
    VIRIN: 241204-F-LD348-1960
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shogun Shield: rescue training in action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

