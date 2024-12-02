Shogun Shield: rescue training in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Airmen assigned to the 18th Medical Group and the 33rd Rescue Squadron discuss treatment plans during an agile combat employment exercise, Shogun Shield, at Okuma Recreation Facility, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. Airmen conducted written, verbal and physical diagnostics on simulated patients to provide accurate and appropriate treatment in order to determine patients that needed further care and those that could be treated on-site. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)