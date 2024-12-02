Shogun Shield: rescue training in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman fill out a tactical combat casualty care card during an agile combat employment exercise, Shogun Shield, at Okuma Recreation Facility, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. During the exercise the mission ready Airmen conducted written, verbal and physical diagnostics on simulated patients to provide accurate and appropriate treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)