Shogun Shield: rescue training in action

U.S. Air Force Airmen load patients into an ambulatory truck with help from Airmen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron and 33rd Rescue Squadron, during an agile combat employment exercise, Shogun Shield, at Okuma Recreation Facility, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. Mission ready Airmen provided on-site first aid to victims of a simulated building collapse and prepared them for relocation for further treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)