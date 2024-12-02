Shogun Shield: rescue training in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Francis, 18th Communication Squadron expeditionary communications technician, checks a patient's airway during an agile combat employment exercise, Shogun Shield, at Okuma Recreation Facility, Japan, Dec. 4, 2024. Francis, part of the Mission Ready Airmen that first located the victims, provided on-site first aid treatment and helped prepare patients for relocation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)