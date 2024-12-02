Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course [Image 3 of 4]

    Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course

    CAREYSBURG, LIBERIA

    12.04.2024

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, is greeted by Armed Forces of Liberia Maj. Albertha Clark-Kollie, 14 Military Hospital commander, at the AFL’s 14 Military Hospital, Duazon, Liberia, Dec. 4, 2024. Michigan and Liberia have partnered for 15 years under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (courtesy photo).

    Department of Defense
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    U.S. Army
    U.S. AFRICOM

