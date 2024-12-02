Michigan National Guard applauds historic Liberian Non-commissioned Officer Academy pilot course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Ravindra Wagh, Assistant Adjutant General of the Michigan National Guard, is greeted by Armed Forces of Liberia Maj. Albertha Clark-Kollie, 14 Military Hospital commander, at the AFL’s 14 Military Hospital, Duazon, Liberia, Dec. 4, 2024. Michigan and Liberia have partnered for 15 years under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (courtesy photo).